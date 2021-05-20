Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,217,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.59. 112,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,687. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

