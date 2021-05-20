Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of PetIQ worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 559,606 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $387,357.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,697,552 shares of company stock valued at $60,436,166. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PETQ stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

