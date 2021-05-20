Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,071 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $13.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $493.69. 41,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.89. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

