Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,038,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.79. 59,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,898. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average is $124.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.