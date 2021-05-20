Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,678 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.64. 40,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,900. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

