Band Protocol Price Down 28.4% This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $10.12 or 0.00025317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $207.36 million and approximately $147.02 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00077072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00018409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.11 or 0.01196295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.35 or 0.09796769 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.