Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $333,696.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $115.29 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $149.97.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.