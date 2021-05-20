Bank of America Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $107.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STX. Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.21.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

