Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$137.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.15.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$0.74 on Thursday, hitting C$122.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,849. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$63.62 and a 52-week high of C$122.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$103.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

