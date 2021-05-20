Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$125.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$122.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.08.

Shares of BMO traded up C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$123.14. 1,745,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,156. The company has a market cap of C$79.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$63.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$115.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.06.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

