Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$126.00 to C$137.00. The stock traded as high as C$122.91 and last traded at C$122.82, with a volume of 1049703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$122.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.15.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.06. The stock has a market cap of C$79.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.