Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,092,191 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.40% of Nutrien worth $430,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,472,000 after acquiring an additional 325,126 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $206,558,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Nutrien stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.