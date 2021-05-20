Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 26,175.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.77% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $121,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -199.67 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,085.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

