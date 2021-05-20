Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 67,652 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 67,652 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $120,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $354.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.68 and a 12 month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

