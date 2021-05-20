Bank of Nova Scotia Has $136.76 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.27% of Twitter worth $136,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $1,273,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.6% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

TWTR stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

