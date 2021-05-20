Bank of Nova Scotia Has $162.94 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $162,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.17 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

