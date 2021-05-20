Bank of Nova Scotia Has $275.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $275,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 94.3% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 367,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after buying an additional 178,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $3,218,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $360.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

