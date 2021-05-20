Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 2,129,425 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3,498.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129,425 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.30% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $208,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.