Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.21% of Zoom Video Communications worth $195,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.04.

Shares of ZM opened at $315.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a PE ratio of 398.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.58 and a 200 day moving average of $371.45. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

