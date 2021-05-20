Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of The Procter & Gamble worth $237,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.43 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $336.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,178,501 shares of company stock valued at $293,213,316 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

