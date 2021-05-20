Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,264,380 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314,793 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,264,380 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $148,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

