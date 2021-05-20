Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 267,411 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 267,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $169,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $575.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $358.39 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $586.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

