Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 251,144 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PayPal were worth $125,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $248.39 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $291.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

