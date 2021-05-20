Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $48,039,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 362,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $4,893,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

