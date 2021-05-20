Bao Finance (BAO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.93 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $18.40 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00410392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00218648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004239 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00963550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033894 BTC.

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

