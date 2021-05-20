Barclays Boosts J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 285

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBRY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 247 ($3.23).

Shares of LON SBRY remained flat at $GBX 262.80 ($3.43) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,858,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,987. The company has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.22. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 266.94 ($3.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

