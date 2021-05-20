Barclays Raises Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target to GBX 190

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of MRW stock traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 179.25 ($2.34). 8,336,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,034,038. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 200.20 ($2.62). The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.78.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

