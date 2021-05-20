Barclays Raises Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target to GBX 190

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of MRW stock traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 179.25 ($2.34). 8,336,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,034,038. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 200.20 ($2.62). The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.78.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

