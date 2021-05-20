Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

ABX stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,218. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market cap of C$53.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.4905727 EPS for the current year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

