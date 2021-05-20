Beacon (BECN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,426.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $1,426.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033467 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001566 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003632 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

