Beam (BEAM) Trading Down 30.9% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $87.80 million and $38.25 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 88,362,000 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

