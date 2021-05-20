Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.11% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $783,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $244.39. 10,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.