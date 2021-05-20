Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.00

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 565396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.18 million and a P/E ratio of -241.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is -5.60%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

