BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) is Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. BeiGene comprises approximately 3.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BeiGene worth $84,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE traded up $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $338.14. 321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.22 and its 200 day moving average is $307.19. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.56.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock worth $4,341,386 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

