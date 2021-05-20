BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

