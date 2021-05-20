Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 759,869 shares.The stock last traded at $52.39 and had previously closed at $52.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

