Berenberg Bank Boosts Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target to GBX 80

Assura (LON:AGR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

LON:AGR traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 73.80 ($0.96). 3,987,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

