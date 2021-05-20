Berenberg Bank Boosts Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 915

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 680 ($8.88).

Get Bodycote alerts:

LON:BOY traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 824.50 ($10.77). 180,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,351. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 497.13 ($6.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($11.42). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 812.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 758.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,122.50.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.