Berenberg Bank Raises Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target to GBX 650

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

VSVS traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,507. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 357 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 554.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 517.99.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.