Berenberg Bank Upgrades Ferguson (LON:FERG) to “Hold”

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 7,500 ($97.99). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FERG. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,645 ($99.88).

Shares of FERG traded up GBX 160 ($2.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 9,632 ($125.84). 460,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,195.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,802.48. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,680 ($126.47). The company has a market cap of £21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

