Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.92. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

