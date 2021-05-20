BetterBetting (BETR) Price Hits $0.82 on Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00018949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.01124194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00098707 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

