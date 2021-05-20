Bezant 1-Day Volume Tops $7,208.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 48% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Bezant has traded 92.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $261,259.02 and $7,208.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.01154741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.42 or 0.09681368 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.