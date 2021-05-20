Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.56 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.11 or 0.01195615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00057796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.70 or 0.09865750 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 24,784,665 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

