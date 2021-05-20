Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Tree Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIGG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Big Tree Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 7,833 shares changing hands.

About Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG)

Big Tree Group, Inc engages in sourcing, contractual manufacturing, distributing, and exporting toys and related products. It sources various toys that are made of plastic, wood, metal, wool, and electronic materials primarily targeting children from infants to teenagers. The company offers infant appliances, games, balls, dolls, stuffed toys, transformers, racing track sets, play sets, water toys, and educational toys that could be operated by battery, manual power, wire control, remote control, voice control, infrared ray control, and other applications, as well as offers Big Tree Magic Puzzle (3D) products.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.