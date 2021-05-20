Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,262. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $386.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

