Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.38. 37,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

