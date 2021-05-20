Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,639. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $277.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

