BigSur Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.