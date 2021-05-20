Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded by 86 Research to “Buy”

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $103.00. 86 Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BILI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of BILI opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

