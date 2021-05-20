Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,326 shares of company stock valued at $18,362,728. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a PE ratio of -269.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

